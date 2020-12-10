ADH to conduct drive-thru COVID testing in Jackson Co. this Friday

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Health Unit of the Arkansas Dept. of Health is hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Friday, December 11, from Noon until 3 p.m. CST.
Testing is available for anyone, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
The address of the unit is 1505 N. Pecan in Newport. People will stay inside their vehicles during the entire process. Health workers will come outside to individuals’ vehicles to collect information and to test.
There will be no out of pocket expense to those getting testing, but a health insurance claim will be filed if available. Co-pays will not be collected. There will be no charge if someone does not have insurance.
The public may phone (870) 793-8848 for more information.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.