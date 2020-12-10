Ark. governor holds meeting with NEA leaders on COVID-19 before primetime address

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson held his final meeting with community leaders before he addresses the state Thursday evening.
Gov. Hutchinson’s statewide address will air on KAIT-ABC at 7 p.m. CST, plus all KAIT digital platforms and here >>
The meeting took place at the Embassy Suites on Arkansas State University’s campus.
It was a closed-door meeting with community leaders to discuss the strategies in different parts of the state when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he had a great discussion with community leaders Thursday, discussing not only their strategies, but also things like vaccine distribution.
One of the things the governor said he talk to leaders about what to expect between now and the first of the year.
“And it is actually startling whenever you hear the healthcare experts within that room that say they expect to have an increased acceleration of new COVID cases in the coming weeks,” Hutchinson said.
Some of the healthcare representatives in the room included Dr. Shane Speights with NYIT, Chris Barber with St. Bernards Healthcare, and Sam Lynd with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Hutchinson said we are already at a high level of cases and deaths each day in Arkansas.
The governor applauded the hospitals in Northeast Arkansas for coordinating with each other with space requirements, but he did admit that COVID is stressing the system.
“So we talked about how we can manage that better. We talked about has as a community, we can make sure we don’t add to the spread of the virus and create new cases and it’s a great challenge as we go into the holidays because the holidays are about getting together,” Hutchinson said.
He went on to say that it is the small gatherings that are increasing the spread.
Right now, there is a resource issue and hospitals are running into issues retaining staff. That is one of the reasons why Gov. Hutchinson said the state just provided $30 million for hospitals for them to meet their needs.
He also said schools are one thing they will have to address for next semester due to compensation the state gave teachers that had to go into quarantine.
A small protest also gathered outside of the Embassy Suites during the Governor’s meeting.
Many protesters argued that the governor was overstepping his bounds when it came to things like the state of emergency, mandates, and restrictions.
Another topic that came up was families not being able to visit loved ones in nursing homes.
Hutchinson said it was a necessary decision early on to limit visits at nursing homes, but he says that has been opened up.
“Now, if they can have a consistency in their testing program, then there are improved ways that we can have that visitation,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said the health guidelines are necessary during a pandemic. He went on to say the decision he made are most likely to be unpopular, but necessary to protect public health.
When it came to masks, the governor said he was encouraged to hear that law enforcement was going into businesses and educating people about being in compliance with the mask mandate. He said if there was not compliance then the authorities could call the health department to have someone sent out to make sure public health guidelines are being followed.
