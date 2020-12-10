113 Ark. schools in communities with high COVID-19 spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Community for Health Improvement reports 113 Arkansas school districts are in areas where COVID-19 infections have increased in designated school district boundaries within the state. Of those school districts, 35 are in Region 8.
Statewide 15 school districts’ boundary areas went over 100 new infections per 10,000 in the community over the past two weeks. Six of those are in Northeast Arkansas.
Those districts include Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Harrisburg, Marmaduke, Paragould and Riverside.
The infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees.
The list of school districts with a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents for Nov. 30 through Dec. 7 includes (an asterisk denotes a district entered the “red zone” this week):
- Alma
- Alpena
- Armorel
- Atkins
- Barton-Lexa
- Batesville*
- Bauxite
- Bay*
- Bearden
- Benton
- Bergman
- Berryville
- Blytheville*
- Booneville
- Bradford
- Brookland
- Bryant*
- Buffalo Island Central
- Caddo Hills*
- Camden Fairview
- Carlisle*
- Cedar Ridge
- Centerpoint*
- Clarendon
- Clarksville*
- Cleveland County
- Concord*
- Conway*
- Corning
- County Line*
- Danville*
- Dardanelle
- Dermott
- Dover*
- Drew Central
- East Poinsett County*
- Elkins*
- Farmington*
- Fayetteville
- Fordyce
- Fort Smith
- Gentry*
- Glen Rose*
- Gosnell
- Green Forest
- Greene County Tech
- Gurdon
- Hampton
- Harmony Grove (Clark, Dallas, and Ouachita Counties)
- Harmony Grove (Saline County)*
- Harrisburg
- Harrison
- Hermitage
- Huntsville*
- Jackson County
- Jasper
- Jonesboro
- Kirby
- Lakeside #1*
- Lawrence County
- Lee County*
- Little Rock*
- Magazine*
- Malvern
- Mammoth Spring*
- Manila
- Marion*
- Marmaduke
- Mayflower*
- McGehee
- Mena
- Midland
- Monticello
- Mount Ida
- Mountain View*
- Mulberry/Pleasant View*
- Nemo Vista
- Nettleton
- Newport
- Omaha
- Osceola*
- Ouachita River
- Ozark
- Paragould
- Piggott
- Pocahontas*
- Pottsville*
- Prairie Grove
- Prescott
- Rector
- Rivercrest*
- Riverside
- Rogers*
- Russellville
- Salem
- Searcy County*
- Sheridan
- Siloam Springs*
- Sloan-Hendrix
- Smackover*
- South Conway County
- Springdale
- Star City
- Trumann
- Valley Springs
- Valley View
- Van Buren*
- Waldron
- Warren
- Westside Consolidated
- White Hall
- Woodlawn*
- Wynne
The following Region 8 schools are among 20 others that have dropped below the red or purple zone this week:
- Earle
- Hoxie
- Mountain Home
- Riverview
- Searcy
- Viola
- White County Central
