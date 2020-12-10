Arkansas records 2,202 cases, Craighead County fifth in the state in new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 2,200 new total COVID-19 cases Thursday as Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas had 178,854 total cases, up 2,202 from Wednesday’s numbers.
The state also reported 19,723 total active cases, which was an increase of 958 from Wednesday; as well as 34 additional deaths statewide.
Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases, with 88. Pulaski County was first with 232 cases, followed by Washington County with 185, Benton County with 148 and Faulkner County with 97.
State health officials said 1,005 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization numbers were down 59 from Wednesday.
Officials noted 181 people were on ventilators, up two from Wednesday.
Also, over 156,280 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 cases in your county, visit this link.
