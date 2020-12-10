Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Central Baptist on Friday

ARKANSAS STATE (1-4) vs.Central Baptist College (4-2)
Friday, December 11 • 7:30 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • Listen • Live Stats
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,223-1,186 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With 11 points against UAPB, Marquis Eaton moved to 27th on the career scoring list with 1,029 passing Jay Hansen (1,025) and he is five points shy of Isaac Wells for 26th
- Norchad Omier has back-to-back double-doubles of 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, the only freshman in program history to post a double-double of 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, assists, blocks or steals
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I freshman to averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds; 29 freshmen have done so for a season since 1992-93
- A-State plays three-straight games against in-state opponents for the first time since the 1952-53 season
- The Red Wolves rank 34th nationally in 3-point field-goal defense (25.2 percent) after ranking 263rd last season (34.4 percent)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.