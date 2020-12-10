Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Williams Baptist Friday

ARKANSAS STATE(1-1) vs. WILLIAMS BAPTIST (2-2)
Friday, December 11 • 5:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark.First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • Live Stats • Listen Live •
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State hosts NAIA foe Williams Baptist at 5 p.m. to tip off a women’s-men’s doubleheader. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs, which are separated by just over 31 miles. WBU will become the closest opponent in program history.
- Thursday’s game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the UAPB program, meaning A-State is slated to play a program-record 10 consecutive home games to open the 2020-21 season.
- Peyton Martin has come off the bench in the first two games of the season, averaging 17.0 points per game, including a career-high 28 and eight rebounds versus SIU Edwardsville on Dec. 2. She is second in the Sun Belt Conference and ranks 23rd nationally (as of 12/8 games) in field goal percentage, shooting at a 66.7 percent clip.
- Jada Stinson was on fire from the field in A-State’s win over SIU Edwardsville on Dec. 2, starting 7 of 7 from the field (5 of 5 from three) en route to a career-high 24 points on 8 of 9 from the field (6 of 6 from three). Her 3-point FG percentage of 85.7 percent is a single-game high for a Sun Belt player this season.
- Jireh Washington has scored 10 or more points in six straight games and 12 times in the last 13 outings dating back to last season.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.