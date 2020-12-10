Blytheville community hosts blood drives for sickle cell awareness

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives on Dec. 10th and Dec. 11th at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. to raise awareness of sickle cell disease.
Over 20 people in the Blytheville community are living with Sickle cell disease, and the need for blood is at higher importance especially during the pandemic.
Sickle cell anemia causes red blood cells to be hard and crescent-shaped instead of being soft and round like normal red blood cells, which makes it difficult for blood to travel through the body.
Unfortunately, blood transfusion is the only way a sickle cell patient can receive treatment for pain.
Khadijah Jenkins, a 27-year-old Blytheville native, wants the blood drive to bring more awareness of sickle cell in the community, saying that there are “a lot of people who need blood transfusions weekly” sometimes monthly, which is why she hopes for the blood drives to have a great turnout.
Jenkins has been battling Sickle cell her whole life, and she wanted to be a voice for others in the community who are fighting the same battle as her.
She says that giving blood can easily save a life, even for those who are do not have sickle cell disease.
“If you can, do it. It [doesn’t] take much to donate blood,” said Jenkins.
American Red Cross welcomes all blood types to donate, but blood types O and B are the most needed.
