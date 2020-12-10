Dec. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Dec. 10, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today’s warm weather will have you checking the calendar as afternoon highs surge to the 70°F mark.
In fact, temperatures are set to run 10-15 degrees warmer than the December average on Friday and Saturday.
We’ll have sunny skies today give way to cloudy conditions tomorrow, followed by a ¾” rainfall tomorrow night into Saturday morning.
There’s another quick shot at rain on Sunday.
Much colder weather moves in for early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With the state reporting more than 2,300 new cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson will meet today to discuss the state’s plans to battle COVID-19. Aaron Castleberry has a live preview in the 6 o’clock hour.
Following a re-evaluation of the budget, Jackson County leaders voted to provide hazard pay to several employees.
One Region 8 church is not letting the pandemic stop them from rebuilding two years after a devastating fire.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
