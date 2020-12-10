Jonesboro police respond to stabbing on West Matthews

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a stabbing Thursday evening that left one person injured.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:45 p.m. about the stabbing in the 500 block of West Matthews Avenue.
The victim went to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
