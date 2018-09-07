Rainy End to the Week

Clouds increase on Frida with rain expected as early as the afternoon. Rain will become widespread as we go into the evening. Everyone should see rain and some could hear thunder! Temperatures go from the 60s on Friday to the 40s and 50s on Saturday! Clouds will linger Saturday and Sunday as another disturbance moves in. Once again, we can’t get cold enough air for winter weather except in northwest Arkansas. 40s during the day in Region 8 would lead to rain and maybe a few flurries. We’ll watch it, but it looks like another limited winter weather set-up favoring higher elevations. The cold air lingers for all of next week, and a few more storm systems swing through. Again, it looks too warm for us to see anything but rain and the occasional flurry.