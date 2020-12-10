Report: Blake Anderson candidate for Utah State opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson is connected to a coaching vacancy.
Football Scoop & CollegeAD were first to report that Anderson is a candidate at Utah State. The Aggies are an FBS program in the Mountain West Conference.
Anderson has 50 wins in 7 years with the Red Wolves. 2020 marked his first losing season. Arkansas State is currently 4-7.
Before this year’s setback, Anderson guided the Red Wolves to 6 straight bowl games.
He captured Sun Belt championships in 2014 & 2015.
Anderson has been a candidate for other jobs in the past, interviewing for the Missouri vacancy in 2019 and the Baylor opening in 2016.
Anderson, a 19-year coaching veteran at the NCAA-FBS level who also coached in an NJCAA-National Championship game, was named the Red Wolves’ 30th all-time head football coach on Dec. 19, 2013.
Out of 30 all-time head coaches, Anderson became just the fourth to win at least seven games in his first season at A-State.
He is the first head coach in A-State history to win at least 47 games during his first six seasons at the school. Additionally, Anderson is just the third head coach at A-State to direct the program to 47 wins in 76 or fewer games.
