Students make blankets for St. Bernards NICU babies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at the Jonesboro Math and Science Magnet School chose to create blankets for the St. Bernards NICU as their community service project.
Gifted and Talented Teacher Bettina Murphy wrote a grant through the Foundations of Jonesboro Public Schools to receive funds to purchase materials to make blankets.
“I want to instill in my kids the heart of service that it’s good to give back to others,” she said.
That’s when the ACE kids got to work. They’ve made 25 blankets, 13 of which have been delivered to the NICU babies.
Students get to cut materials, use sewing needles, and tie tassels to the ends.
“We got to communicate with each other very well and we also made teamwork and tried to make do,” student Jesus Flores said.
Murphy said they got the community project because many students have been NICU babies themselves.
“We just want to say, we hope that your babies grow up and have a great life knowing that we did a great cause for them,” student Addison Neely said.
If you’d like to donate materials, contact the Math and Science Building at 870-933-5845 or email bettina.murphy@jonesboroschools.net.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.