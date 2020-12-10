Two injured in Highway 18 crash

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were taken to a Jonesboro hospital Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Monette.
According to Monette Police Chief Brian Carmichael, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 18, about a quarter-mile from Highway 139.
The crash happened after a vehicle going east on Highway 18 crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, Carmichael said, noting the driver of the vehicle going east may have fallen asleep.
Carmichael said the road was closed for nearly two hours as crews worked on the crash.
