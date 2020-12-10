US carries out rare execution during presidential transition

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington shows Brandon Bernard. The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, is poised to begin an unprecedented number of executions in the run-up to Joe Biden's inauguration by putting to death. Bernard, a former Texas street-gang member for a 1999 slaying of a young religious couple from Iowa during which he burned their car with their bodies in the trunk. (Source: Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP/Federal Public Defender for the)