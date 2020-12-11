City of Trumann names new police chief

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Ten days after Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson announced he was leaving, the City of Trumann announced its new police chief.
According to a Facebook video post, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen named Assistant Police Chief Jon Redman, the new police chief for the city.
Redman was appointed by outgoing Police Chief Chad Henson as his assistant five years ago, according to Lewallen.
Chief Redman will lead the department starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Just three days ago, Mayor Lewallen said she was in no hurry to name the city’s next top cop.
Henson announced on Nov. 30 that he was stepping down as police chief at the end of the year.
