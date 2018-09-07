Cold and Rainy on Sunday, Snow Possible for Some

Cold air continues to settle into Region 8 ahead of our next storm system. We’ll wake up Sunday morning dry but cold and increasing clouds. Rain starts to move in by lunch and will linger until around midnight. Temperatures rise into the low to mid-40s for most of Region 8. In the Ozarks, temperatures will be a bit colder changing the rain to snow during the afternoon. Temperatures stay above freezing until after 10 PM, so it would have to snow hard for it to stick. A dusting is possible for places like Izard, Fulton, and Howell counties. Maybe even into parts of Sharp County. 1-2 inches are possible for parts of Baxter and Stone county. Those of us in the cold rain may see snow mix in after 10 PM Sunday night. Areas in the Ozarks that see snow stick could see tough traveling conditions Monday morning after the snow stops thanks to freezing temperatures. Another system on Tuesday could bring a better chance at snow for the rest of Region 8.