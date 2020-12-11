14 different Red Wolves score, A-State women beat Williams Baptist

“On a night where kids can get selfish, we were unselfish,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “Our ball movement, primarily because of Morgan and Jada, was better than I’ve seen it move since I’ve been here. We had 10 kills (three stops in a row) tonight and we try to do it four times. We made some mistakes, but it’s how you respond to those mistakes that determines the outcome. We have plenty of things to work on, we’re still trying to build this the right way but I’m pleased with our unselfish effort tonight.”