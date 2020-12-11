14 different Red Wolves score, A-State women beat Williams Baptist

An impressive 14 different players factored into scoring on Friday night, as Arkansas State cruised to a 96-46 win over Williams Baptist at First National Bank Arena.
Jada Stinson led the Red Wolves (2-1) with 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting (3 of 7 from three) for her second straight 20-point contest, making her the first A-State player since Peyton Martin in the 2018-19 season to score 20 points in consecutive games. She also grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists. The Red Wolves were stout defensively, forcing the Eagles into 20 turnovers and holding them to under 30 percent shooting.
“On a night where kids can get selfish, we were unselfish,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “Our ball movement, primarily because of Morgan and Jada, was better than I’ve seen it move since I’ve been here. We had 10 kills (three stops in a row) tonight and we try to do it four times. We made some mistakes, but it’s how you respond to those mistakes that determines the outcome. We have plenty of things to work on, we’re still trying to build this the right way but I’m pleased with our unselfish effort tonight.”
A-State was indeed unselfish, recording 26 assists on 37 field goals for a 70.3 percent assist percentage. In addition to Stinson, three other players scored 10 or more for the Scarlet and Black. Trinitee Jackson matched her career high with 12 points of 5 of 7 shooting while Jireh Washington and Morgan Wallace each tallied 10. Washington continued to be strong defensively, nabbing five steals. Mattie Hatcher scored a career-high nine points while also grabbing three boards and handing out four assists. Peyton Martin was the game’s leading rebounder with nine while Talia Roldan hauled in a career-high eight boards.
As a team, A-State shot 50.7 percent (37-73) from the field and out-rebounded the Eagles 55-34. The Red Wolves held Williams Baptist to 22.7 percent from beyond the arc (5 of 22) while limiting the Eagles to just three trips to the free-throw line.
WBU hung with the Red Wolves early in the first, keeping it close until Stinson knocked down a three to make it 15-10 with 4:05 left. Stinson drilled her second trey of the day with three seconds to go in the quarter, beating the buzzer to give A-State a 20-13 lead after the first quarter. She led all players with 10 of A-State’s 20 points.
A-State opened the second quarter on a 13-0 run to lead 33-13 midway through the stanza. During that run, the Red Wolves held WBU scoreless for over seven minutes spanning the end of the first quarter nearly five minutes into the second. The Eagles would cut it to 16 with just over three minutes left in the half, but a 7-4 run gave the Red Wolves a 44-25 halftime lead. Stinson led all scorers with 15 first-half points.
The Red Wolves opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to make it 52-27 before a layup by Taylor Freeman broke the Eagles’ scoring drought at the 6:24 mark. Freeman led Williams Baptist with 11 points.
A-State continued to keep the foot on the gas pedal throughout the quarter, including a pair of threes by Hatcher to help the Scarlet and Black hold a 30-point lead entering the fourth up 70-40. A-State led by as much as 32 in the quarter.
Williams Baptist cut it to 27 early in the fourth before A-State went on a 12-0 run to lead 82-43 and force an Eagles timeout. That momentum continued, as the Red Wolves outscored the Eagles 26-6 in the final 10 minutes to cruise to a 96-46 win.
A-State is schedule to continue its home stand with the first of three games in three days on Tuesday, Dec. 15, hosting Champion Christian. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
Five Things To Note:
· Arkansas State posted an assist percentage of 70.3 percent (26 assists to 37 made baskets). A-State eclipsed the 70-percent mark in three games last season.
· Jada Stinson scored 21 points, giving her 20-plus points for the second straight game. She is the first Red Wolf to do so since Peyton Martin in 2018-19. In Stinson’s last two games, she is a staggering 17 of 23 from the field (73.9 percent) and 64.3 percent from three-point range (9 of 14).
· Jireh Washington scored 10 points, marking the seventh straight game in which she’s scored 10 or more points and the 13th time in the last 14 contests.
· Four players scored in double figures for A-State, marking the third straight game to open the season in which three or more players have tallied 10 or more points in a game.
· A-State played all 15 players in the game, with 14 scoring but every player recording a statistic.
