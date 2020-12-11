Inmates escape northwest Tennessee prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are searching for two escaped inmates from a northwest Tennessee prison.
Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Brown is serving 18 years for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving eight years for burglary, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
We’re still working to find out more details surrounding their escape. Check back for updates on this investigation.
