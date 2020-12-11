Man arrested in aggravated assault case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Paragould police say he fired a shot in front of someone.
Hardin S. Vardell, no age, of Paragould was arrested Dec. 10 after Paragould police went to a call about a fight and shots fired in the 100 block of West Baldwin Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke with several witnesses about the case.
“(They) advised the potential defendant, Hardin S. Vardell, had been arguing with another male subject. Witnesses advised that during the argument, the defendant brandished a firearm and fired a single shot out in front of him,” the affidavit noted. “Officers on scene noted that the defendant appeared intoxicated.”
A $10,000 cash-only bond was set Friday for Vardell in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.