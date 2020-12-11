OPAR cancelling basketball season

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - In precaution to COVID-19, Osceola Parks and Recreation will scale back on sports for 100 days, canceling their 2020 basketball season.
OPAR normally has 24 basketball teams in their league, ranging between Pre-K up to sixth grade.
Strict COVID-19 guidelines have made it difficult to hold indoor sports inside the Osceola Community Center.
OPAR director Michael Ephlin says he feels devastated, knowing he did all he could to save basketball season this year.
“We get calls every day ‘when is basketball starting, when is basketball starting’ – we have kids and parents that want their kids to play,” said Ephlin. “For us, we got a directive we have to go by that comes from the department of health, and safely, we just don’t think we can do it without possibly infecting somebody or somebody getting in trouble.”
OPAR will continue with baseball beginning in February, following guidelines that they had used for fall sports.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.