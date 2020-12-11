Osceola Main Street moves forward with parade amid pandemic

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola Main Street was approved by the Arkansas Department of Health to conduct their annual Christmas parade Saturday evening.
However, they are to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines to keep patrons safe.
The organization is expecting a large crowd to watch the parade, so they have implemented social distancing “boxes” to allow household members to stand together at the parade.
The boxes will be eight feet apart.
Mayor Wilson recommended a reverse parade where the floats would be parked on the side of the road and people would drive through, but Osceola Main Street President Bobby Ephlin says the idea is not feasible to do in town.
“We don’t have an area in Osceola where we would be able to control that,” said Ephlin. “We felt it would be much safe for us and have a much more viable parade to have a traditional parade, enforce the ADH guidelines, provide the social distancing so we can control access to the floats.”
Ephlin says that the parade will stop for people who refuse to comply with guidelines at the parade until they either leave or follow the guidelines.
Live streaming will be available on Facebook and YouTube for those who are at-risk for COVID-19 or who simply do not feel comfortable attending the parade in person.
