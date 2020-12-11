Randolph County employees, including deputies, receive pay raises

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A quorum court meeting took place Thursday night. The result: pay raises for every county employee.
All county employees received a pay raise of $2 an hour, including a $1,000 incentive due to the pandemic.
County Judge David Jansen and Sheriff Kevin Bell say the pay raises were not only encouraging, but they were also a necessity.
“It’s been a challenging 2020 for everybody,” Judge Jansen said. “But our employees have stuck with us and we are able now, this year, to reward them.”
Jansen says this is one of the biggest raises for all employees in Randolph County since he has been the judge. This includes a significant pay raise for sheriff’s deputies.
“That is a win-win for our employees [and] for our elected officials,” Jansen said. “It was [an] easy decision by our quorum court.”
Sheriff Bell says the previous pay rate was hard for recruiting and retaining deputies.
“Since I’ve been Sheriff, I’ve lost several deputies to other agencies,” Bell said. “Once we hired somebody, they would get their training, and then the pay scale was at a point to where they would move on to a higher paying job... When the agency in your own county pays $5,000 a year more than you do, it’s hard to compete with that.”
The new rate is up over $4,000 from the previous rate of $23,675 to $28,000 yearly. Bell says the new rate is now comparable to surrounding departments.
“It means a lot to be able to give something back to our employees who help us tremendously,” Bell said. “We live in a time when a lot of communities are impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s good that we can help our employees and retain our employees and not have to cut labor or cut positions.”
Both Bell and Jansen say it’s a blessing to be able to reward employees in this way, while also having a good budget for 2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.