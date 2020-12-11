Region 8 pharmacy will be amongst the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Only five pharmacies will receive the initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines across the state of Arkansas.
One of those five will be right here in our backyard.
Woodsprings Pharmacy will be one of the first to receive it and Governor Asa Hutchinson said pharmacies will play a key role in how those vaccines are administered across the state.
Region 8 News spoke with Pharmacist Rian Snell Friday. He said there were still a few logistics to go through as things were changing and being solidified every few hours.
But, he did confirm they will be receiving vaccines, exactly when is in limbo.
But, the key thing to note, they could only administer that vaccine once it was approved by the FDA.
As reported, the vaccine was given approval Friday evening.
During his address to the state Thursday evening, Gov. Hutchinson said once the vaccine arrives in Arkansas, the first doses will be given to the healthcare community, while the second doses will go to nursing homes around the state.
Hutchinson said the vaccine will be eventually delivered to everyone in the state who wants it.
We will be sure to follow up with Woodsprings Pharmacy to see how the first day goes in the coming days and hopefully give you a first-hand look at it all.
