St. Bernards hosts Community Wellness Screening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Health & Wellness hosted a free wellness screening Friday, Dec. 11.
The screening included numerous things such as blood pressure, BMI, glucose, cholesterol and a colon cancer screening.
The Congregational Health Navigator for St. Bernards, Karan Summitt, said they had set screenings aside for a few months as a COVID-19 precaution.
But, as they started their screenings back up, they saw a good number of people attending.
“We think that’s really important, because, we talk about masks, and we talk about social distancing, and we talk about some of those other things we can do to reduce the risk for our COVID infections, but having a good, healthy immune system is also just as important,” said Summitt.
Summitt said they will hold another screening on January 15.
Patients receive their results in the mail.
If there are concerns about results, patients will also receive a call.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.