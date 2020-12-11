Student’s parents can now monitor school’s computer’s online activity

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould School District made available an app this week that allows parents to monitor their student’s online activity on the student’s school-issued device.
The app is called GoGuardian Parent. Any parent or guardian of a student in the district can log in, using their email address provided to the school.
On the app, you can see the student’s browser history and teacher interventions, or you can control when they can and cannot access the internet. There are many more options on the app.
“This will give the parents a little bit more control over what’s going on because they are using school-owned devices that we manage which takes some of the ownership and control out of the parents’ hands,” technology director Vernon DuBar said.
Dubar said the school has used GoGuardian Teacher and Admin for years.
When the company launched GoGuardian Parent, they had no additional fees to pay. They simply had to notify their parents about the app.
Below is a detailed guide for downloading and logging into the app, provided by Paragould School District:
- iPhone: Visit App Store, search for GoGuardian Parent, and tap the download button.
- Android: Visit Google Play Store, search for GoGuardian Parent, and tap the download button.
- After the app is successfully downloaded and installed, open it up, and enter the email address registered with the school. Note: If you forgot your registered email address, please reach out to your school’s secretary.
- Login/Check Email: Check your email on your phone for a link to log in to the app. Tap the “Verify your email”, and it will take you straight to the app. Note: If you don’t have access to your email through the device you used to log in, tap on “Login with verification code”, and copy and paste the verification code from the email into the app.
