West Memphis Police Department hosts fourth annual “Shop with a Cop”
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:45 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department hosts its fourth annual Shop with a Cop event Friday, Dec. 11 at a West Memphis Walmart.

The event started at 9 a.m. at the Walmart located at 728 West Service Rd., West Memphis. Ark.

This is for children ages 3 to 8-years-old and will assist 105 children to fulfill their Christmas wishes with the assistance of a West Memphis Police Officer.

The event is meant to help create positive relationships between West Memphis youth and officers, a press release stated.

After shopping is completed, the children will eat lunch, open their gifts, and continue to get to know the officers in their community.

