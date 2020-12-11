White County man killed in crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Friday after a two-vehicle crash on I-30 in the Little Rock area, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Thomas Edward Ferrell, 56, of Pangburn was driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon, west on I-30 at the 136-mile marker when the crash happened around 5:30 a.m.
The report noted that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was towing a camper trailer, going west.
“The camper trailer started swaying and detached from the vehicle, coming to rest on its left side in the number one traffic lane. (The Avalon) drove into the rear of the camper trailer,” ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
The crash was the 585th fatality on Arkansas highways this year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.