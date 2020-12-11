Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America following a test flight over the desert near Upham, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic has been selected to provide regular access to flights for NASA payloads as the space agency conducts more research and development and plans for exploratory missions. NASA announced the partnership Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Virgin Galactic is preparing for its first test space flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico. The window for that flight opens Dec. 11. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)