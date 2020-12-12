Arkansas hosts #1 Alabama Saturday

6. – Under the direction of first-year head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas has won three games, the school’s most SEC wins since 2016 and most wins overall since 2017. The Hogs’ three wins are the most for a team coming off a zero-win SEC schedule since Auburn in 2016. Pittman is also the only first-year Arkansas head coach to win three or more SEC games in his first season since Houston Nutt won six in 1998. He’s accomplished this facing one of the toughest schedules in FBS history, playing six games against AP Top 25 squads. Pittman and the Hogs are the only team to play the SEC’s top three teams, No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Texas A&M. First-year defensive coordinator and Broyles Award nominee Barry Odom has guided the defense to 13 interceptions, the most in the SEC and tied for third-most nationally.