Arkansas men storm past UCA 100-75

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - JD Notae scored 22 points, Jalen Tate had 17 points and 11 assists and Arkansas beat Central Arkansas 100-75. Notae hit a step-back 3-pointer with about five minutes remaining for his career 1,000th point. Jaxson Baker’s 3-pointer pulled Central Arkansas to 64-58, but the Razorbacks went on a 25-8 surge that included two 3-pointers each from Moses Moody and Notae. Rylan Bergersen and DeAndre Jones each had 13 points to lead Central Arkansas (0-4). It was the seventh meeting between the teams located about 160 miles apart, but the first since 1947. It was also Arkansas’ first regular-season game with an in-state opponent since 1950, when it beat Arkansas Tech 50-45.