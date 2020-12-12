Hundreds of kids receive Christmas “blessing box”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Community Response spread a little Christmas cheer by teaming up with Embassy Suites and In His Wings Ministries to hand out “blessing boxes.”
On Saturday, the parking lot was wrapped around the building at Embassy Suites, as hundreds of people have lined up to receive their blessing boxes.
Three hundred people participated in the drive-thru event.
Plus, volunteers delivered to 65 families who couldn’t make it to the drive-thru.
The boxes contain an age-specific present made special for the child from ages 0 to 18.
The blessing box project was all started by Nate Miller, the administrator of the Jonesboro Community Response group.
Lowery Beck, a volunteer and pediatrician, says that this event is significant in 2020 because people needing help due to the pandemic. Money is tight even for the hardworking folks, but every child deserves a memorable Christmas.
“This is the reason why we’re doing this Christmas drive this year because so many people have either lost their jobs or their hours have been cut back,” said Beck. “There’s a lot of need, and we knew that, so we’re just trying to do a little bit to help.”
All donations to fill the boxes were provided through the community and local businesses.
Beck says they hope to be able to continue this project for years to come.
“It is a good feeling to be able to give back a little bit to people who need help because we’ve needed help at times, and the community has been great to help us and rally around us,” said Beck.
