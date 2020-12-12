Butch Jones named A-State head football coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An assistant at Alabama has been named the head football coach at A-State.
According to a media release from A-State, Butch Jones was selected Saturday for the job.
Jones has been an assistant on Nick Saban’s staff for the past three years.
Arkansas State vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Terry Mohajir said Thursday that the ideal plan was to find a new head football coach by next week. It looks like that plan is accurate.
Football Scoop was the first national outlet to report that Butch Jones is a leading candidate for the job. AStateNation reports that Jones is expected to be named the new head coach. A source close to the program confirmed to Region 8 Sports that Jones is a candidate.
Jones is currently the special assistant to the head coach at Alabama.
He’s previously served as a head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati, & Central Michigan. Jones led the Chippewas (2009) and Bearcats (2011, 2012) to conference championships.
His career win-loss record is 84-54 in 11 seasons as a collegiate head coach. Jones has led teams to 6 bowl games, winning 4 of them.
WATE-TV in Knoxville, TN. Sports Director Tim Owens tweeted that Jones has been calling around trying to put together a staff.
The A-State job came open on Dec. 10, when Blake Anderson resigned to take the Utah State job.
