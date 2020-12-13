A-State Indoor Track and Field opens up new season

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (12/13/20) – It had been 294 days since Arkansas State last competed in track and field, even longer since it had competed at home, but that all changed Sunday with A-State hosting the Kickoff Klassic versus Little Rock and Central Arkansas inside First National Bank Arena.
The reigning Sun Belt Indoor champions shined in their first meet of the 2020-21 indoor track and field season, notching 22 personal bests and several strong first collegiate marks. In the three-team event, A-State captured 19 event crowns and 47 top-three finishes.
“It was great that we had the opportunity to have this meet,” head coach Jim Patchell said. “We split the team up into two squads so we could have some competition inside the competition. They tied (141-141), so we did a good job on that. We’re sitting pretty good. The kids looked really good. They competed well and competed hard. This isn’t the peak time of year and we had jumpers going from short run, but overall it was one of our better December meets. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the regular season.”
Camryn Newton-Smith continued to move up the ranks as one of A-State’s best, jumping a personal-best 6.08m (19-11.5) to move up to third all-time in A-State indoor history. She also clocked a personal-best 7.98 in the 55m hurdles prelims to move up to third in that event, ultimately claiming the title in the finals. In the women’s high jump, the All-American matched her career-best with a mark of 1.72m (5-7.75), giving her three total victories on Sunday.
In the men’s pole vault, freshmen Bradley Jelmert and Trace South started off their careers with a bang, recording strong first collegiate marks. Jelmert cleared 5.04m (16-6.5) to place second overall while South vaulted 4.94m (16-2.5) to place third. Reigning Sun Belt champion Lauren Beauchamp claimed the women’s pole vault title with a mark of 3.82m (12-6.25) while Avery Shell finished second with a clearance of 3.62m (11-10.5).
Sophia Oury led a pack of Red Wolves that swept the top four places in the women’s mile with a time of 5:11.88. Kayla Wade clocked a personal-best 5:14.58 in a second-place result. Jacob Pyeatt placed third in the men’s mile, running 4:24.73.
A-State captured eight of the top nine places in the men’s 3000m, led by Sun Belt Cross Country champion Bennett Pascoe’s 8:26.60. Lexington Hilton placed second in 8:27.59 while Seth Waters followed in third with a personal-best 8:27.64. In the women’s 3000m, the Red Wolves took the top four spots, led by Pauline Meyer’s 10:07.91.
The Scarlet and Black was dominant in the throwing events, winning both the men’s and women’s shot put and weight throw. In the women’s shot put, Evangelynn Harris led a group that took the top six places with a best throw of 14.92m (48-11.5). Babette Vandeput notched a personal-best 13.71m (44-11.75) to finish second. Harris finished second in the weight throw with a mark of 16.03m (52-7.0) behind Grace Flowers, who posted a mark of 17.55m (57-7.0).
In the men’s shot put, Eric Williams hurled a personal-best 16.55m (54-3.75) to finish ahead of Eron Carter, who placed second with a throw of 15.27m (50-1.25). Carter and Aimar Palma Simo each recorded personal bests in the weight throw, with Carter moving up to fourth in program history with a mark of 19.80m (64-11.0). Palma Simo moved up to sixth on the all-time list with a toss of 19.33m (63-5.0).
Osereme Erewele won the women’s 55m with a personal-best 7.06 while also winning the 200m with a time of 25.18. Jermie Walker also swept the short sprints, winning the 55m in 6.49, matching his personal-best and taking the 200m with a time of 21.75. PJ Hilson placed second with a mark of 22.22. In the men’s 55m, Courtney Thomas (6.512) and Hilson (6.515) followed right behind Walker, while Carter Shell placed fourth in 6.55. Shell also placed first in the men’s long jump earlier in the day, leaping 7.23m (23-8.75).
Kobey Hill took the men’s 400m title with a time of 48.93, with Daidren Davis placing third in 49.67. Ke’Von Holder and Will Glass went 1-2 in the men’s 55m hurdles, at 7.52 and 7.59, respectively.
A-State closed the day with a victory in the men’s 4x400m relay, with the team of Walker, Hill, Hilson and Shell winning with a time of 3:19.15.
A-STATE AT THE KICKOFF KLASSIC | Dec. 13 | First National Bank Arena
WOMEN’S RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best)
55m (Prelims): Osereme Erewele, 7.14q; 6. Imani Udoumana, 7.28q; 8. Carly Strong, 7.34q; 10. Blaique Webster, 7.35; 13. Johnaya Givens, 7.74
55m (Final): 1. Osereme Erewele, 7.06*; 4. Imani Udoumana, 7.24; 6. Carly Strong, 7.29
200m: 1. Osereme Erewele, 25.18; 5. Blaique Webster, 26.15; 6. Rainee Bowers, 26.22; 8. Alexis Woodall, 26.31; 9. Carly Strong, 26.52; 11. Kyndall Hudson, 27.06; 12. Kerra Williams, 27.23
400m: Teresa Thomas (Little Rock), 58.34 A-State: 4. Kyndall Hudson, 1:00.18; 7. Kori Jones, 1:02.80
800m: Ariana Garcia (Little Rock), 2:23.97 A-State: 3. Emily Efurd, 2:25.63; 4. Heidi Hauptman, 2:25.73
Mile: 1. Sophia Oury, 5:11.88; 2. Kayla Wade, 5:14.58*; 3. Ellie Albrecht, 5:17.06; 4. McKenzie Cornell, 5:18.25
3000m: 1. Pauline Meyer, 10:07.91; 2. Sophie Leathers, 10:10.54; 3. Elizabeth Martin, 10:11.37*; 4. Sarah Trammel, 10:12.89*; 7. Katharina Schmidt, 10:51.86; 9. Madison Grimm, 11:08.43; 11. Megan Adams, 11:29.68
55m Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Camryn Newton-Smith, 7.98q* [No. 3 in school history]; 2. Rainee Bowers, 8.20q; 3. Alexis Woodall, 8.30q; 6. Allie Hensley, 9.01q*; 8. Kerra Williams, 9.66q
55m Hurdles (Final): 1. Camryn Newton-Smith, 8.07; 2. Rainee Bowers, 8.12; 3. Alexis Woodall, 8.25; 6. Kerra Williams, 8.93
4x400m Relay: Central Arkansas, 3:58.75 A-State: 3. Camryn Newton-Smith/Allie Hensley/Blaique Webster/Kyndall Hudson, 4:03.75
High Jump: Camryn Newton-Smith, 1.72m (5-7.75); 2. Sydney Lane, 1.72m (5-7.75); 3. Allie Hensley 1.69m (5-6.5); 5. Jazzmine Harvey, 1.59m (5-2.5)
Pole Vault: 1. Lauren Beauchamp, 3.82m (12-6.25); 2. Avery Shell, 3.62m (11-10.5)
Long Jump: 1. Camryn Newton-Smith, 6.08m (19-11.5)* [No. 3 in school history]; 2. Allie Hensley, 5.80m (19-0.5); 10. Imani Udoumana, 5.07m (16-7.75); 11. Johnaya Givens, 4.40m (14-5.25)
Shot Put: 1. Evangelynn Harris, 14.92m (48-11.5); 2. Babette Vandeput, 13.71m (44-11.75); 3. Chastery Fuamatu, 13.27m (43-6.5); 4. Marie Reed, 12.69m (41-7.75); 5. Grace Flowers, 12.37m (40-7.0); 6. Hannah Higgins, 10.99m (36-0.75)
Weight Throw: Grace Flowers, 17.55m (57-7.0); 2. Evangelynn Harris, 16.03m (52-7.0); 4. Hannah Higgins, 15.23m (49-11.0); 5. Marie Reed, 11.92m (39-1.0); Chastery Fuamatu, FOUL
MEN’S FINAL RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best) 55m (Prelims): Jermie Walker, 6.54q; 2. Courtney Thomas, 6.55q; 4. Carter Shell, 6.61q*; 7. PJ Hilson, 6.65q
55m (Final): 1. Jermie Walker, 6.49; 2. Courtney Thomas, 6.512; 3. PJ Hilson, 6.515; 4. Carter Shell, 6.55
200m: 1. Jermie Walker, 21.75; 2. PJ Hilson, 22.22
400m: 1. Kobey Hill, 48.93; 3. Daidren Davis, 49.67; 4. Darrian Lockett, 50.32*
800m: Terry Robinson, Jr. (Central Arkansas), 1:52.77 A-State: 4. Handre Jonker, 1:58.75
Mile: Hunter Henderson (Central Arkansas), 4:22.54 A-State: 3. Jacob Pyeatt, 4:24.73; 4. Alejandro Vargas, 4:27.16*; 7. Brady Pascoe, 4:38.71
3000m: 1. Bennett Pascoe, 8:26.60; 2. Lexington Hilton, 8:27.59; 3. Seth Waters, 8:27.64*; 4. Gregoire Saury, 8:28.86; 5. Logan Simington, 8:39.93; 6. Owen Habeger, 8:41.54; 8. Coleman Wilson, 8:52.50; 9. Royce Fisher, 8:53.35; Ethan Mychajlonka, DNF; Heinrich Herbst, DNF
55m Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Ke’Von Holder, 7.55q; 2. Will Glass, 7.65q; 7. Daidren Davis, 7.99q; 8. Ty Graser, 8.25q
55m Hurdles (Final): 1. Ke’Von Holder, 7.52; 2. Will Glass, 7.59; 6. Daidren Davis, 8.15
4x400m Relay: 1. Jermie Walker/ Kobey Hill/PJ Hilson/Carter Shell, 3:19.15
High Jump: Johnathan Jones (Little Rock), 2.12m (6-11.5) A-State: 3. Dylan Western, 1.85m (6-0.75)
Pole Vault: Michael Carr, 5.29m (17-4.25) A-State: 2. Bradley Jelmert, 5.04m (16-6.5); 3. Trace South, 4.94m (16-2.5); 4. Matthew Keown, 4.69m (15-4.5)
Long Jump: Carter Shell, 7.23m (23-8.75); 4. Ty Graser, 6.55m (21-6.0)
Shot Put: 1. Eric Williams, 16.55m (54-3.75)*; 2. Eron Carter, 15.27m (50-1.25)
Weight Throw: 1. Eron Carter, 19.80m (64-11.0)* [No. 4 in school history]; 2. Aimar Palma Simo, 19.33m (63-5.0)* [No. 6 in school history]
