A-State Indoor Track and Field opens up new season

“It was great that we had the opportunity to have this meet,” head coach Jim Patchell said. “We split the team up into two squads so we could have some competition inside the competition. They tied (141-141), so we did a good job on that. We’re sitting pretty good. The kids looked really good. They competed well and competed hard. This isn’t the peak time of year and we had jumpers going from short run, but overall it was one of our better December meets. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the regular season.”