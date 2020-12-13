13 Arkansas women ease by UCA 105-58

Redshirt senior Chelsea Dungee caught fire in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter alone, shooting 4-5 from the field, including 3-3 from behind the arc in that period. She would finish with a game-high 26 when all was said and done. Redshirt seniors Destiny Slocum and Amber Ramirez also chipped in solid offensive performances, both scoring 12 points in the first half and finishing the afternoon with point totals of 22 and 14, respectively. Redshirt senior Jailyn Mason had her best game of the season so far, racking up a season-high 16 points off the bench.