Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn has fired head football coach Gus Malzahn after eight seasons.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
Malzahn wrapped up the 2020 season with the Tigers 6-4.
In his eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Green said in a statement.
Auburn says Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A search for his replacement will begin immediately.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.