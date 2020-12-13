Band teams up with local restaurant to host Sunday Jam Toy Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Yesdog Grill in downtown Jonesboro had its second annual Sunday Jam Toy Drive.
Folks listened to live music by the band Greasy Tree and were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
Within one hour, they already collected a considerable amount of toys.
Dustin Dorton, a musician with the Greasy Tree band, said that 2020 was a rough year. This event is important because it helps provide a good Christmas for kids in need.
“We gotta give back, it’s 2020. It’s a rough year, and we want everyone to be happy, especially the kids in our community,” said Dorton. “The pandemic is rough on everyone, and that’s one reason we keep going. We can’t give up, we can’t go, alright we have to do what we have to do to keep safe, but we have to keep providing for our community, our people.”
If you weren’t able to make it out to the toy drive, you can still donate on Venmo: @GreasyTree, Cash App: $GreasyTree, PayPal, or email greasytreemgmt@gmail.com
All donations from the event will be given to First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, then to local kids.
