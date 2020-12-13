Bridge work slated in Bono area

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Work is slated to start on a project to replace a bridge in the Bono area, with work set to take about a month to complete.
According to a media release from the Craighead County Highway Department, crews will be blocking off the bridge on North Main Street in Bono, between CR 318 and CR 380 for thru-traffic starting Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m.
“The bridge will remain closed until the bridge has been replaced,” officials said.
Detour signs will be posted in the area, while people traveling in the area should be cautious and use enough time to get to their destination.
Information on the closing will be updated on the county’s website, under the road department closure section.
