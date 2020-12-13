Butch Jones begins to assemble Arkansas State coaching staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones is already contacting potential assistant coaches for his Arkansas State staff.
Dan Harralson at USA Today reports that Jon Shalala will join the A-State staff. Shalala served as a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2016 to 2018. He spent 2019 & 2020 at Mississippi State working with linebackers. Shalala has some offensive experience. The Texas native was an offensive line coach at Arizona Western (2015) and the Iowa Barnstormers (2014). Shalala won a NAIA National Championship in 2013 as a quarterback for Grand View University.
Jones is also working the phones with recruits. The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 16th.
Butch Jones was hired as A-State head football coach on Saturday. Jones was an Alabama assistant for the last 3 seasons. Before that he had success as a head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati, & Central Michigan.
We’ll update this page with more developments as Jones continues to build his staff.
