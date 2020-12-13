Butch Jones begins to assemble Arkansas State coaching staff

Dan Harralson at USA Today reports that Jon Shalala will join the A-State staff. Shalala served as a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2016 to 2018. He spent 2019 & 2020 at Mississippi State working with linebackers. Shalala has some offensive experience. The Texas native was an offensive line coach at Arizona Western (2015) and the Iowa Barnstormers (2014). Shalala won a NAIA National Championship in 2013 as a quarterback for Grand View University.