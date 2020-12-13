Drop in active cases, hospitalizations reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 1,450 new total COVID-19 cases Sunday, while state officials say a drop in active cases and hospitalizations provides some optimism.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 185,702 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, up 1,450 from Saturday’s numbers.
The number of active cases was down 94 to 21,395, while hospitalizations fell 14 to 1,057.
State health officials said there were 34 additional deaths reported Sunday, leaving the death toll at 2,945.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers show some improvement.
“This is a decrease from last Sunday, and we also saw a decrease in hospitalizations. We must continue to be diligent and do our part,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the post.
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases, with 78.
Pulaski County was first with 180 cases, followed by Washington County with 121. Benton County was third with 84, followed by Craighead and Saline was fifth with 47 new cases.
As of Sunday, nearly 161,000 people have recovered from the virus as a vaccine was shipped from Michigan to areas around the country including Memphis.
