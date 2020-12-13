Red Wolves fan reacts to new A-State coach hire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several A-State fans have gone to social media to voice their opinions on the hiring of Butch Jones as the new Red Wolves head football coach.
But one fan said Sunday he believes Jones is an excellent hire.
Former head football coach Blake Anderson is leaving the Red Wolves to become the new Utah State head coach.
Jones was an Alabama assistant for the last three seasons.
Before that, he was the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati, & Central Michigan.
Fan Shannon Cartee said that Jones’s previous success proves he’ll be an asset to the Red Wolves.
“I know he didn’t have a lot of success at Tennessee in his most recent stop, but for the last several years, he’s been at Alabama under Nick Saban,” said Cartee. “He’s learned a lot, he’s had a lot of responsibility within that program, and he’s an excellent recruiter.”
“I think it’s going to be good him coming here from Alabama because he has ties to the recruiting hotbed in northwest Alabama,” Cartee added. “Town Creek, Muscle Shoals, that area, and he’ll be able to recruit the state of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana. I think it’s a slam dunk hire for the university.”
Jones is already contacting potential assistant coaches for his coaching staff, adding Jon Shalala to the mix.
Shalala served as a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2016-2018.
