Salvation Army to open shelter in Jonesboro due to cold weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army in Jonesboro will be opening its shelter this afternoon to help people in need due to cold weather moving into the area.
According to a media release from the group, the Salvation Army will be opening a warming center at its location at 800 Cate Ave. in Jonesboro from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., starting Sunday, Dec. 13.
Officials said the center could be open as late as Tuesday and may be extended if needed.
Officials said that due to COVID-19, anyone entering the center will be required to wear a mask and that masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Also, no food or clothing will be accepted.
However, officials are asking for things like bottled water, blankets, paper towels, socks and gloves to help people in need.
The items can be dropped off at the warming center.
