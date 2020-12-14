Arkansas gas prices continue upward trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past week, Arkansas motorists saw a greater jump at the pump than the nation.
GasBuddy.com reports that gas prices rose 3 cents a gallon in the past week to an average of $1.89.
That is 8.9 cents more than a month ago, yet still 34.6 cents less than last year.
Meanwhile, the national average fell 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.14/gallon. That is an increase of 1.4 cents.
It’s the largest weekly rise since August, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and restrictions weighing on gasoline demand, we’re likely to see optimism over vaccinations offset by lower current demand for the most part,” De Haan said. “In the weeks ahead as that balance shifts and millions get the vaccination, if things look much improved, I would expect for a longer upward move in gas prices.”
For now, he expects holiday travelers to see some of the “lowest seasonal prices in years.”
