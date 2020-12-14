Arkansas records 1,355 new COVID-19 cases on first day of vaccinations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases and 20,691 active cases on Monday.
The state reported 45 new deaths setting the death total at 2,990.
Hospitalizations are down 7 at 1,050.
No Northeast Arkansas counties were listed in the list for top counties.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement with today’s COVID-19 numbers.
“Today is a hopeful day. After months of work, a COVID-19 vaccine is in Arkansas, and the first vaccine was given to Sherian Kwanisai today. The FDA should approve additional vaccines soon, and we will be set to cover our long-term care facilities. Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it’s up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.