Arkansas State women’s basketball will play 3 home games in 3 days

ARKANSAS STATE (2-1) vs. CHAMPION CHRISTIAN (2-1)
Tuesday, December 15 • 6:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena
ARKANSAS STATE vs. GRAMBLING STATE (1-3)
Wednesday, December 16 • 6:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena
A-State Record vs GSU: 2-1 (1-1 in Jonesboro) • Last Meeting: A-State 76-56 (Dec. 16, 2017 - Jonesboro)
ARKANSAS STATE vs. CHAMPION CHRISTIAN
Thursday, December 17 • 6:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State is hosting three games to close its non-conference slate - two versus Champion Christian and one versus Grambling State.
- The Red Wolves are facing Champion Christian for the first time in program history, while taking on Grambling State for the fourth time ever - the first time since 2017 (W 76-56 in Jonesboro).
- In her last two games, Jada Stinson is 17-23 from the field (73.9%), 9-14 from three (64.3%) and averaging 22.5 points per game. She became the first player to record back-to-back 20-point games since 2018-19.
- 14 different players scored in A-State’s 96-46 win over Williams Baptist on Friday.
- Jireh Washington has scored 10 or more points in seven straight games and 13 times in the last 14 outings dating back to last season.
