Blake Anderson introduced as Utah State head football coach

LOGAN, Utah (KAIT) - Blake Anderson gave his first comments since stepping down at Arkansas State. He was introduced as the new Utah State head football coach. Anderson held a Monday press conference in Logan, Utah.
Anderson led the Red Wolves from 2014 until 2020. He led A-State to 51 wins, 6 bowl appearances, and 2 Sun Belt Championships (2014 & 2015). 2020 marked his only losing season in charge of the scarlet & black.
Blake received a 5 year contract with the Aggies, he’ll earn at least $1 million per season.
