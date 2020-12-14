Blake Anderson introduced as Utah State head football coach

Blake Anderson was introduced Monday as the new Utah State head football coach. Anderson was Arkansas State's head coach from 2014 until 2020. (Source: Utah State Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison | December 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 2:20 PM

LOGAN, Utah (KAIT) - Blake Anderson gave his first comments since stepping down at Arkansas State. He was introduced as the new Utah State head football coach. Anderson held a Monday press conference in Logan, Utah.

Anderson led the Red Wolves from 2014 until 2020. He led A-State to 51 wins, 6 bowl appearances, and 2 Sun Belt Championships (2014 & 2015). 2020 marked his only losing season in charge of the scarlet & black.

Blake received a 5 year contract with the Aggies, he’ll earn at least $1 million per season.

