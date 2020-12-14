Blytheville businessman succumbs to COVID

December 14, 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A well-respected member of the Blytheville community became the latest victim of COVID-19.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, Burge’s Shoe Center announced on social media that its owner, Kenny Burge, had died.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Burge was “extremely sick and in [the] ICU at Baptist [Memorial Hospital]-Memphis.”

He had reportedly “suffered multiple catastrophic strokes because of COVID.”

According to his LinkedIn account, he became the principal owner of the shoe store, located at 312 W. Main, in 1985.

Since the announcement of his passing, customers and friends have flooded his Facebook feed with condolences to the Burge family, including Mayor James Sanders who called Burge a “well-respected member of this community.”

The owners of Me & My Sister, 321 W. Main St., were among those mourning Burge’s death:

The lights on Main Street in Blytheville are a little less bright tonight due to the loss of one of our own. Please join us in praying for the Burge’s Shoe Store family. Kenny was not only our neighbor but our friend and a great supporter of our community. He was an advocate for everyone and he will be greatly missed.
Me & My Sister owners

