Blytheville businessman succumbs to COVID

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A well-respected member of the Blytheville community became the latest victim of COVID-19.
Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, Burge’s Shoe Center announced on social media that its owner, Kenny Burge, had died.
According to a post on his Facebook page, Burge was “extremely sick and in [the] ICU at Baptist [Memorial Hospital]-Memphis.”
He had reportedly “suffered multiple catastrophic strokes because of COVID.”
According to his LinkedIn account, he became the principal owner of the shoe store, located at 312 W. Main, in 1985.
Since the announcement of his passing, customers and friends have flooded his Facebook feed with condolences to the Burge family, including Mayor James Sanders who called Burge a “well-respected member of this community.”
The owners of Me & My Sister, 321 W. Main St., were among those mourning Burge’s death:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.