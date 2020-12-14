Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 9 in AP Poll, first-ever top-10 ranking

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football can now add another accolade to their historic 2020 run.
An AP Top-10 ranking.
The Chanticleers checked in at No. 9 in the latest rankings, climbing past SEC powers Georgia and Florida to claim their spot in the top 10. The Chants finished ahead of No. 10 Georgia by 26 votes after Saturday’s win at Troy.
COMPLETE CHANTS COVERAGE
The Chants also moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll.
Coastal’s opponent in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, Lousiana-Lafayette, kept their spot at No. 17 in the AP Poll.
Elsewhere in the poll, the top four remained the same as Alabama is still the unanimous No. 1 team, according to voters. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M rounded out the top five.
A pair of Group of Five unbeaten were also ranked this week, including No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 25 San Jose State.
The Chants and Ragin’ Cajuns meet on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the Sun Belt title at Brooks Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.