Dec. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Dec. 14, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We dry out on Monday and stay cool with highs only in the 40s.
Another disturbance with less moisture arrives on Tuesday and could give us a few flurries.
No problems are expected. We will finish the rest of the work week dry, but more rain comes in Friday night into Saturday.
Highs will gradually warm this week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
FedEx in Memphis is in the midst of its “biggest undertaking” in company history as it ships out millions of COVID-19 vaccines. We’ll have a live report in the 6 o’clock hour.
The search is on this morning for a missing convicted Northeast Arkansas prisoner who escaped from a county jail.
New educational opportunities are coming for some Mississippi County students.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
