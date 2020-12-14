Details emerging on Butch Jones contract at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More details are emerging on Butch Jones’ contract as Arkansas State head football coach.
Region 8 Sports asked A-State for a copy of the agreement, here are some bullet points:
- 5 years (December 13th, 2020 - December 31st, 2025), $825,000 per season.
- Contract extended by 1 year if A-State wins 8 games over FBS opponents in a season.
- $50,000 bonus for winning Sun Belt Championship
- $15,000 bonus for reaching Sun Belt Championship Game
- $25,000 bonus for reaching a bowl game
- $5,000 bonus for beating a team that was ranked in the Top 25
- $2,500 bonus if A-State is ranked in the Top 25 (CFP, AP, or Amway Coaches) at any time during a season
- $50,000 bonus for leading A-State to a New Year’s Six bowl game
If other schools come calling for Jones’ services early, there’s a seven figure price tag. It’s a $2,000,000 buyout if Butch steps down during the first year of the contract. It’s reduced to $1,500,000 in Year 2, $850,000 in Year 3, $650,000 in Year 4, and $450,000 in Year 5.
If A-State terminates the contract without cause: “The University will pay you as liquidated damages an amount equal to five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000.00) times the number of years (including pro rata for partial years) remaining during the otherwise unexpired term following any such termination, subject to your duty to mitigate by finding other comparable football-related employment.”
