First doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has begun administering its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Five health care workers, including the state’s surgeon general, were the first to be vaccinated during a news conference at the Arkansas Health Department on Monday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state has received its first shipment of the frozen vials made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.
Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the department, two hospitals and a pharmacy each received doses of the vaccine and more are coming.
The vaccine arrived as the virus continues to surge in the state and nationwide.
